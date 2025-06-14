US military parade has global counterparts in democracies, monarchies and totalitarian regimes

The military parade to mark the Army's 250th anniversary and its convergence with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday are combining to create a peacetime outlier in U.S. history. Yet it still reflects global traditions that serve a range of political and cultural purposes.
Variations on the theme have surfaced among longtime NATO allies in Europe, one-party and authoritarian states and history's darkest regimes.
France: Bastille Day and Trump's idée inspirée
The oldest democratic ally of the U.S. holds a military parade each July 14 to commemorate one of the seminal moments of the French Revolution. It inspired — or at least stoked — Trump's idea for a Washington version.
On July 14, 1789, French insurgents stormed the Bastille, which housed prisoners of Louis XVI's government. Revolutionaries commenced a Fête de la Fédération as a day of national unity and pride the following year, even with the First French Republic still more than two years from being established.
The Bastille Day parade has rolled annually since 1880. Now, it proceeds down an iconic Parisian route, the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. It passes the Arc de Triomphe — a memorial with tributes to the French Revolution, Napoleonic Wars and World War I — and eventually in front of the French president, government ministers and invited foreign guests.
Trump attended in 2017, early in his first presidency, as U.S. troops marched as guests. The spectacle left him openly envious.
''It was one of the greatest parades I've ever seen,'' Trump told French President Emanuel Macron. ''It was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France. We're going to have to try and top it.''