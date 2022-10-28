MADRID — American midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks, his Spanish club Celta Vigo said Friday, with the World Cup less than a month away.

Celta said De la Torre has a muscle tear in his left leg. However, Celta coach Eduardo Coudet said he was confident that his player would be fit in time for the World Cup.

"I have spoken with the doctor, it is a small (injury)," Coudet said Friday. "He will surely make it (to the World Cup). He is a player who has a role with his national team, so there won't be any problem."

The United States opens the World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Wales. It then plays England and Iran in Group B.

De la Torre last played for the U.S. national team in a friendly against Japan in September.

The 24-year-old player joined Celta this summer, signing a four-year contract. He has made just five appearances for Celta this season, all as a substitute, totaling 54 minutes, following his transfer from the Dutch club Heracles.

