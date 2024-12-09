MILAN — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic has a torn muscle in his right calf, AC Milan announced on Monday following an MRI, and he could be out until January.
US midfielder Christian Pulisic has a torn muscle in his right calf, AC Milan says
United States midfielder Christian Pulisic has a torn muscle in his right calf, AC Milan announced on Monday following an MRI, and he could be out until January.
By The Associated Press
Pulisic was injured during the first half of Milan's 2-1 loss at Atalanta on Friday.
Milan said he would undergo another MRI in a week.
Pulisic has been one of Milan's top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.
The U.S. doesn't play an official match until facing Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in March.
Pulisic could return for the Italian Super Cup semifinal matches against Juventus in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 3.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Two of the best players each from LIV Golf versus the PGA Tour in a televised match might remind golf fans what they're missing outside of the four majors. Rory McIlroy believes it shows they're at least trying to repair a divided sport.