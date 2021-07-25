SAITAMA, Japan — US men suffer first Olympic basketball loss since 2004, beaten by France 83-76 in opener at Tokyo Games.
US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
For the first time since 2004, the U.S. men's basketball team has lost in the Olympics. And the Americans' quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal is already in serious trouble.
Suni Lee advances to final in all-around, uneven bars and beam at Tokyo Olympics
The Americans advanced to Tuesday's team final, as expected; what wasn't expected was that they stood in second place.
Gymnastics team, tired of 'sexualization,' wears unitards
The team's outfits looked similar to the others in the room as the arena lights gleamed off crystals crisscrossing their chests and down their crimson and white sleeves.
Rider, 14, dies in crash during motorcycle race in Spain
A 14-year-old Spanish rider died after being struck by another rider in a motorcycle race in Spain on Sunday, organizers said.