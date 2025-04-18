US lawmakers' bipartisan Taiwan visit signals support despite harsh words and tariffs from Trump

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Republican and Democratic lawmakers made their first trip to Taiwan under the new Trump administration a bipartisan one, aiming to show both Taiwan and China that U.S. support for Taiwan's defense remains broad, despite the harsh words and harsh tariffs President Donald Trump has had for the Taiwanese.
Taiwan's leaders so far in this week's trip by two Republican and one Democratic senators are messaging back just as hard, assuring the Republican U.S. administration that they have taken in Trump's complaints and are acting on them.
Many Asia-Pacific nations are eschewing the retaliatory criticism and tariffs of some of the U.S.'s European allies after Trump earlier this month slapped broad tariffs on many countries around the world, including a 32% one for Taiwan.
Despite that hit, conversations in Taiwan this week were ''optimistic and forward-looking,'' Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said in Taipei. ''And I'm optimistic that we're going to see a strong next chapter in U.S.-Taiwan relations.''
That includes assurances from the Taiwanese that they are working fast to strike new trade and investment deals that suit the Trump administration, on top of the advanced-semiconductor giant's $100 billion investment this year alone in chip production in the U.S..
Taking all the lessons from Ukraine in its defense against Russia and criticism from Trump, Taiwan also says it is investing fast to make their military stronger, nimbler and less dependent on the U.S., as the island's strongest deterrent against China, the U.S. lawmakers said. That includes seeking investment with Americans on drone warfare.
Sens. Pete Ricketts and Coons, the ranking Republican and Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's East Asia subcommittee, spoke ahead of scheduled talks Friday with President Lai Ching-te, Defense Minister Wellington Koo and national security adviser Joseph Wu. Republican Sen. Ted Budd also is on the trip.
The mission comes at a time that an economy-shaking trade war between the U.S. and China has some warning that China could strike out at Taiwan, a self-governed island with a vibrant democracy and the world's top production of the most advanced semiconductors. China claims Taiwan as its territory, to be retaken by force if necessary.