US Justice Department to investigate violence and sexual abuse at Tennessee's largest prison

Trousdale, which holds about 2,500 inmates, has had problems from the time it opened in 2016, when it was forced to temporarily stop taking in new inmates after just four months of full operation due to a series of problems that included a stabbing. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press at the time, correction department officials complained that guards were not in control of the housing units, were not counting inmates correctly, and were putting inmates in solitary confinement for no documented reason.