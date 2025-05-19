US jury convicts once powerful Haitian gang leader in kidnapping of US missionaries

Joly, known as ''Yonyon,'' was co-leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, which translates roughly to ''400 simpletons.'' It controls part of Croix-des-Bouquets, a neighborhood in the eastern region of the Port-au-Prince capital and surrounding areas. The gang also operates along a route that connects the capital with the border city of Jimaní in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.