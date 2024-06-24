SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A man who once described himself as ''king'' of a notoriously violent gang in Haiti and is linked to the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

Germine Joly, best known as ''Yonyon,'' pleaded guilty in late January to weapons smuggling and the laundering of ransoms related to the U.S. citizens kidnapped in October 2021, bringing his trial to a halt.

The case against Joly is part of an ongoing push by U.S. authorities to halt the smuggling of weapons from the U.S. to Haiti and the kidnapping of U.S. citizens, whose ransoms finance the purchase of illegal arms and ammunition.

Joly had asked the judge for leniency and forgiveness, with his attorneys requesting that he receive no more than 17.5 years in prison.

Joly was co-leader of the 400 Mawozo, which translates roughly to ''400 Simpletons,'' one of Haiti's most powerful gangs. It controls part of Croix-des-Bouquets, a neighborhood in the eastern region of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and surrounding areas. It also operates along a route that connects the capital with the border city of Jimaní in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

The gang is known for its many kidnappings as well as trafficking of drugs and weapons, killings, rapes and armed robberies, according to a U.N. report.