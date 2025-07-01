US job openings in May hit 7.8 million in a continuing display of labor market resilience

The Labor Department is expected to report Thursday that the U.S. economy generated 117,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. That would be down from 139,000 in May, from an average 168,000 a month in 2024 and a from a monthly average of 400,000 from 2021 through 2023. The unemployment rate is forecast to tick up to a still-low 4.3% from 4.2% in May.