US job openings fall to 7.6 million in December, suggesting the job market is slowing but healthy

The American labor market has slowed from the frenzied hiring of 2021-2023. Employers added 186,000 jobs a month in 2024 through November, not bad but down from 251,000 in 2023, 377,000 in 2022 and a record 604,000 in 2021. When the Labor Department releases its jobs report for January on Friday, it's expected to show that hiring slowed to 160,000 from 256,000, consistent with a healthy but unspectacular job market. Unemployment is expected to stay at a low 4.1%.