US job openings fall as demand for workers weakens

Overall, Wednesday's report painted a mixed picture of the job market. On the positive side, total hiring rose in July, to 5.5 million, after it had fallen to a four-year low of 5.2 million in June. And the number of people who quit their jobs ticked up slightly, to about 3.3 million. The number of quits is seen as a measure of the job market's health: Workers typically quit when they already have a new job or when they're confident they can find one.