WASHINGTON — US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it.
US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it
US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 13, 2024 at 4:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.