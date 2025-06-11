Wires

US is preparing to order departure of nonessential staff from embassy in Baghdad over regional tensions, officials say

US is preparing to order departure of nonessential staff from embassy in Baghdad over regional tensions, officials say.

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 5:45PM

WASHINGTON — US is preparing to order departure of nonessential staff from embassy in Baghdad over regional tensions, officials say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US is preparing to order departure of nonessential staff from embassy in Baghdad over regional tensions, officials say

US is preparing to order departure of nonessential staff from embassy in Baghdad over regional tensions, officials say.

Wires

Brian Wilson, visionary leader of the Beach Boys and a giant of modern music, dies at 82

Wires

Oklahoma court orders stay of execution be lifted for John Hanson, clears way for lethal injection on Thursday