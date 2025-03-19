US investigators say Alaska plane was overweight for icy conditions in crash that killed 10

The plane was flying in an area where moderate icing was possible between 2,000 feet (610 meters) and 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) and where the weather could be hazardous to light aircraft, NTSB chairperson Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference in Nome last month. She said the plane, which was last spotted on radar at 3,400 feet (1,036 meters), had an anti-icing system on its wings and tail, and that the equipment would be examined as part of the investigation.