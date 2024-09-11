US inflation reaches a 3-year low as Federal Reserve prepares to cut interest rates

Fed officials, who are watching housing costs closely, expect them to cool more consistently. According to the real estate brokerage Redfin, the median rent for a new lease rose just 0.9% in August from a year earlier, to $1,645 a month. But the government's measure includes all rents, including those for people who have been in their apartments for years. It takes time for the slowdown in new rents to show up in the government's data. Last month, rental costs rose 5.2% from a year ago, according to the government's consumer price index.