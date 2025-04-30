US inflation cools and Americans step up spending as they brace for tariff impact

WASHINGTON — A closely watched inflation gauge cooled last month in a sign that prices were steadily easing before most of President Donald Trump's tariffs were implemented.
At the same time, consumers accelerated their spending, particularly on cars, likely in an effort to get ahead of the duties.
Wednesday's report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose just 2.3% in March from a year earlier, down from 2.7% in February. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 2.6% compared with a year ago, below February's 3%. Economists track core prices because they typically provide a better read on where inflation is headed.
The slowdown in inflation could be a temporary respite until the widespread duties imposed by Trump begin to push up prices in many categories. Most economists expect inflation to start picking up in the coming months.
''Core inflation will inevitably rebound sharply in the coming months,'' Harry Chambers, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said in an email. ''Goods prices will rise much more strongly.''
Chambers expects core inflation will near 4% by late this year.
Wednesday's report also showed that consumer spending increased 0.7% from February to March, a healthy gain. Much of the increase appeared to be driven by efforts to get ahead of duties, such as Trump's 25% duty on imported cars, which took effect April 3. Spending on autos surged 8.1% in March. Still, that means auto sales are likely to fade in the coming months because those assets have already been secured.
But spending on restaurants and hotels also jumped after falling in February, a sign Americans are still willing to splurge a little on travel and dining out.