WASHINGTON — American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen after being shut down by the coronavirus lockdown in Aprll.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industiral production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April. Manufacturing output rose 3.8%. But output fell 6.8% at mines and 2.3% at utilities.
