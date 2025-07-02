US, Indo-Pacific partners agree to strengthen maritime, critical minerals cooperation

''We reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion,'' they said. ''We express our serious concerns regarding dangerous and provocative actions, including interference with offshore resource development, the repeated obstruction of the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and the dangerous maneuvers by military aircraft and coast guard and maritime militia vessels, especially the unsafe use of water cannons and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea.''