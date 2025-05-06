US imposes sanctions on Myanmar ethnic militia for 'facilitating cyber scams'

BANGKOK — An ethnic militia in southeastern Myanmar that has been sanctioned by the United States for alleged involvement in human trafficking and online scams on Tuesday denied the accusations.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday announced sanctions against the Karen National Army, or KNA, as well as its leader Col. Saw Chit Thu and his sons, Saw Htoo Eh Moo and Saw Chit Chit. They are accused of ''facilitating cyber scams that harm U.S. citizens, human trafficking, and cross-border smuggling,'' according to a Treasury Department statement.
''Cyber scam operations, such as those run by the KNA, generate billions in revenue for criminal kingpins and their associates, while depriving victims of their hard-earned savings and sense of security,'' said Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender. ''Treasury is committed to using all available tools to disrupt these networks and hold accountable those who seek to profit from these criminal schemes.''
Those who are hired to carry out the scams have often been tricked into taking the jobs under false pretences and find themselves trapped in virtual slavery.
The sanctions block the targeted individuals and their companies from accessing money and assets under U.S. control, and prohibit U.S. citizens from providing financial services to them.
Saw Chit Thu has already been sanctioned by the European Union and the U.K. for profiting from scam compounds and human trafficking.
Lt. Col. Naing Maung Zaw, a spokesperson for the KNA — which operates as the Karen ethnic minority's official Border Guard Force affiliated with Myanmar's military government — said the group's activities are aimed at regional development and not related to cyber scams.
He described the U.S. sanctions as a deliberate act of abasement by a powerful country over a weaker one.