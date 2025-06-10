Nation

US imposes sanctions on alleged sham Palestinian charities

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five people and five entities across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, accusing them of being prominent financial supporters of Hamas' military wing under the pretense of conducting humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip and around the world.

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 3:37PM

Those sanctioned include the Gaza-based charity Al Weam Charitable Society, which is accused of being controlled by Hamas, along with its executive director Muhammad Sami Muhammad Abu Marei.

Turkey-based charity Filistin Vakfi and its President Zeki Abdullah Ibrahim Ararawi were also targeted for sanctions. Charities in Algeria, the Netherlands and Italy were also targeted for sanctions.

The department is also targeting a separate charity linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP.

A 2024 Treasury report on terrorist financing highlights how online crowdfunding is increasingly done under the guise of soliciting legitimate charitable donations, making it difficult to identify as terrorist financing.

Because the majority of crowdfunding activity is legitimate, ''this status can make it more difficult for law enforcement attempting to investigate potential (terrorist financing) cases with a crowdfunding and online fundraising nexus," the report said.

FATIMA HUSSEIN

The Associated Press

