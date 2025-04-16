Business

US imposes sanctions on a Chinese refinery accused of buying Iranian oil

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Chinese refinery accused of purchasing more than $1 billion worth of Iranian oil, saying the proceeds help finance both Tehran's government and Iran's support for militant groups.

The Associated Press
April 16, 2025 at 4:57PM

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Chinese refinery accused of purchasing more than $1 billion worth of Iranian oil, saying the proceeds help finance both Tehran's government and Iran's support for militant groups.

The sanctioned refinery in China's Shandong province received dozens of shipments of crude oil from Iran worth more than $1 billion, the Trump administration said. Some of the petroleum came from a front company for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, U.S. authorities said.

Officials also announced that several companies and vessels involved in the shipments were added to the sanctions list.

The new penalties were imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control and follow earlier efforts by the administration to disrupt the flow of Iranian oil, which authorities say is carried by Iran's ''shadow fleet." The United States has already penalized dozens of individuals and vessels involved in the shipments.

''Any refinery, company, or broker that chooses to purchase Iranian oil or facilitate Iran's oil trade places itself at serious risk,'' Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news release. "The United States is committed to disrupting all actors providing support to Iran's oil supply chain, which the regime uses to support its terrorist proxies and partners.''

Iran is accused of backing militant groups including Yemen's Houthis, who have launched attacks on international shipping, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this year, Bessent criticized the Biden administration's sanctions policies and called for the U.S. to have a more ''muscular'' sanctions system, including on Iran and Russian entities and oil.

Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokeswoman, said in a statement Wednesday that Trump ''is committed to drive Iran's illicit oil exports, including to China, to zero.''

''As Long as Iran attempts to generate oil revenues to fund its destabilizing activities, the United States will hold both Iran and all its partners in sanctions evasion accountable,'' Bruce said.

The new sanctions were announced the same day that Iran confirmed that the next round of talks with the U.S. on Tehran's nuclear program will be held in Rome.

Messages seeking responses from representatives of the Chinese and Iranian governments were not immediately returned Wednesday.

about the writer

about the writer

DAVID KLEPPER

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Nvidia drags Wall Street down as United Airlines says it's impossible to predict this year's economy

Nvidia is dragging Wall Street down on Wednesday after it said new U.S. restrictions on exports to China will chisel billions of dollars off its results, while companies around the world say President Donald Trump's trade war is clouding forecasts for how they or the economy will do this year.

Politics

Trump says he's joining tariff talks with Japan as US seeks deals amid trade wars

card image

Nation

The State Department closes the office that flags disinformation from Russia, China and Iran