US ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani come out of retirement with an eye on 2026 Olympics

The 34-year-old Alex and the 30-year-old Maia have skated together most of their lives, and for a long stretch were the dominant U.S. ice dancers. They are three-time world medalists and two-time Olympians, finishing ninth at the 2014 Sochi Games and third at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where they also were part of the American squad that won a team bronze medal.