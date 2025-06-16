US hopes 5-0 win over Trinidad starts upswing after longest losing streak since 2007

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The U.S. hopes a blowout win over the world's 100th-ranked team can start to lessen the pessimism created by the Americans' longest losing streak since 2007.
Malik Tillman scored twice and Diego Luna had a pair of assists in a 5-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday in the Americans' CONCACAF Gold Cup opener.
''Really important I think to cut a little bit this — I don't say negativity, but, yes ... but it's really important now to start the competition with a good feeling,'' U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said.
Victory in the Group D opener ended a four-game losing streak and came after days of controversy over Christian Pulisic's desire to rest during the Gold Cup and Pochettino not including the star in a pair of pre-tournament friendlies the attacker offered to play in.
Tillman scored in the 16th and 41st minutes for his first two international goals, both following giveaways by Alvin Jones, and Patrick Agyemang scored his fourth international goal in the 44th when Luna's shot deflected off a foot.
''It was in our hands to show a reaction and I think we've done it today," Tillman said. "We played a good game and it was nice to bounce back, have a good start to the tournament.''
Brenden Aaronson added his ninth goal in the 82nd and Haji Wright his fifth just 1 minute, 13 seconds later for the 16th-ranked Americans.
''Malik is a talented player. It's obvious that everyone can see," Pochettino said. ''October, November, when we met for the first time I think it was difficult to create this relationship that the player need(s) and the coach need(s) to trust and to trust each other. ... I think now after a few weeks together I really start to understand him and he starts to understand us. And he's very special, a very special talent and a very special kid.''