US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Colombia to discuss immigration and crime

BOGOTÁ — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in Colombia on Thursday as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.
Her trip comes amid a souring in relations between the Trump administration and the Colombian government – long the United States’ closest ally in the region. Tensions between the two countries rose in January over accepting flights of immigrants deported from the U.S.
Noem sat down with the country’s foreign minister Thursday morning, and is set to meet with Colombia’s leftist leader and police to discuss efforts to fight organized crime later.
Following the morning meeting, Noem said she had a ‘’frank discussion and a candid discussion’’ with Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, about deportations, crime and immigration.
‘‘We’re committed to working hand-in-hand with our Colombian partners to enhance not only border security but also that we will support the enforcement of our criminal laws,‘’ Noem said.
Sarabia also emphasized the importance of recognizing the ‘’human rights and dignity of migrants are actually respected.‘’
The two leaders also signed an agreement that would expand the sharing of biometric data for law enforcement.
Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, both populists, share diametrically opposed views over key issues like combatting crime and the American government’s role in Latin America.