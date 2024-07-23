WASHINGTON — US home sales fall in June, the fourth straight month, to seasonally adjusted 3.89 million, slowest pace since December.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Dad charged after 10-year-old daughter took pal for ATV ride that ended in crash killing both girls
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Dad charged after 10-year-old daughter took pal for ATV ride that ended in crash killing both girls
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Dad charged after 10-year-old daughter took pal for ATV ride that ended in crash killing both girls
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Dad charged after 10-year-old daughter took pal for ATV ride that ended in crash killing both girls
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune