WASHINGTON — U.S. housing construction fell 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9% surge in July.
The August drop was bigger than expected but still left housing construction 51.6% above the low hit in April.
A builders' survey of sentiment this week found strong optimism that home building is on the upswing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Yes, stocks are pricey. But too expensive?
Yes, stocks are expensive. Most everyone along Wall Street agrees on that following their amazing return to records despite the still-raging pandemic.
Variety
Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets
and even pushing into Mexico, Canada and Europe. While the dangerous plumes are forcing people inside along the West Coast, residents thousands of miles away in the East are seeing unusually hazy skies and remarkable sunsets.
Magazine
St. Paul milliner will design the hat of your dreams
INSIDE PEEK Angie's HatsWhat you'll find: Milliner Angie Hall Sandifer specializes in creating fashionable, completely customized hats. Whether you're dressing for the Kentucky Derby, Easter…
Magazine
Minneapolis artist uses gourds as her canvas
Kristen Treuting loves gardening, which is one reason she finds gourds an attractive canvas. For a while, she grew the gourds she used for her…
National
300 and counting: Push by feds to arrest in US protests
In a private call with federal prosecutors across the country, Attorney General William Barr's message was clear: aggressively go after demonstrators who cause violence.