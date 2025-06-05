US hits International Criminal Court judges with sanctions over investigation into Israel

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court over the tribunal's investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza and in the West Bank.
The State Department said Thursday that it would freeze any assets that the ICC judges, who come from Benin, Peru, Slovenia and Uganda, have in U.S. jurisdictions. The move is just the latest step that the administration has taken to punish the ICC and its officials for investigations undertaken against Israel and the United States.
''As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC's illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel,'' Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.
''The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies,'' Rubio said. ''This dangerous assertion and abuse of power infringes upon the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel.''
In February, The Hague-based court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, was placed on Washington's list of ''Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons,'' barring him from doing business with Americans and placing restrictions on his entry into the U.S. Khan stepped aside last month pending an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.
Within minutes of the administration's announcement, the court condemned its actions. ''These measures are a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution,'' ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah said in a statement.
New sanctions widen the targets
The new sanctions target ICC Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou, who is from the West African country of Benin and was part of the pre-trial chamber of judges who issued the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year. She also served on the bench that originally greenlit the investigation into alleged Israeli crimes in the Palestinian territories in 2021.