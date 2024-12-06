US hiring likely rebounded last month after storms and strikes curtailed October job growth

The unemployment rate is thought to have remained at a low 4.1% in November, a sign that Americans as a whole are enjoying unusual job security. This week, the government reported that layoffs fell to just 1.6 million in October, below the lowest levels in the two decades that preceded the pandemic. At the same time, the number of job openings rebounded from a 3 1/2 year low, a sign that businesses are still seeking workers even though hiring has cooled.