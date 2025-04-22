WASHINGTON — US health officials announce policy changes designed to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from foods by the end of 2026.
US health officials announce policy changes designed to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from foods by the end of 2026
US health officials announce policy changes designed to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from foods by the end of 2026.
The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 8:33PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US health officials announce policy changes designed to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from foods by the end of 2026
US health officials announce policy changes designed to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from foods by the end of 2026.