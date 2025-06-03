US growth likely to slow to 1.6% this year, hobbled by Trump's trade wars, OECD says

China — the world's second-biggest economy — is forecast to see growth decelerate from 5% last year to 4.7% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026. Chinese exporters will be hurt by Trump's tariffs, hobbling an economy already weakened by the collapse of the nation's real estate market. Some of the damage will be offset by help from the government: Beijing last month outlined plans to cut interest rates and encourage bank lending as well as allocating more money for factory upgrades and elder care, among other things.