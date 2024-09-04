WASHINGTON — US government will accuse Russia of disinformation efforts targeting elections, AP sources say.
US government will accuse Russia of disinformation efforts targeting elections, AP sources say
US government will accuse Russia of disinformation efforts targeting elections, AP sources say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 4, 2024 at 3:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal
Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.