Nation

US government employee charged with trying to give classified information to a foreign government

An information technology specialist for the Defense Intelligence Agency was charged Thursday with attempting to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government, the Justice Department said.

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 10:38PM

WASHINGTON — An information technology specialist for the Defense Intelligence Agency was charged Thursday with attempting to transmit classified information to a representative of a foreign government, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors say Nathan Vilas Laatsch, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested at a location where he had arranged to deposit sensitive records to a person he thought was an official of a foreign government, but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The identity of the country Laatsch thought he was in communication with was not disclosed, but the Justice Department described it as a friendly, or allied, nation.

It was not immediately clear if Laatsch, who was set to make a court appearance Friday, had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Justice Department said its investigation into Laatsch began in March after officials received a tip that he had offered to provide classified information to another nation. Laatsch wrote in his email that he ''did not agree or align with the values of this administration'' and was willing to transmit sensitive materials, including intelligence documents, to which he had access, prosecutors said.

An undercover agent got in touch with Laatsch, who began transcribing classified information to a notepad and made plans to drop off information that the foreign government representative could pick up in a park.

At one drop-off this month, prosecutors say, Laatsch left behind a thumb drive containing multiple typed documents marked up to the Secret and Top Secret levels. In return, prosecutors say, Laatsch said that he was interested in obtaining citizenship from that country because he did not anticipate ''things here to improve in the long term.''

He was arrested Thursday at a prearranged location after making additional plans for a drop-off.

___

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Wrongful death lawsuit says Big Oil contributed to heat wave and woman's death

In one of the nation's first wrongful-death claims seeking to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for its role in the changing climate, a Washington state woman is suing seven oil and gas companies, saying they contributed to an extraordinarily hot day that led to her mother's fatal hyperthermia.

Nation

Trump's big plans on trade and more run up against laws of political gravity, separation of powers

Nation

The Latest: Appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers law