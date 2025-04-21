US general says allied forces can repel Asia aggression as Philippines combat drills open

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of allied American and Filipino forces opened annual combat drills Monday that are set to include repelling an island attack to simulate the defense of the Philippine archipelago and seas in a ''full-scale battle scenario'' that has antagonized China.
The annual Balikatan military exercises between the longtime treaty allies are scheduled from April 21 to May 9 with about 9,000 American and 5,000 Filipino military personnel. Fighter jets, warships and an array of weaponry including a U.S. Marine anti-ship missile system will be involved, U.S. and Philippine military officials said.
China has steadfastly opposed such war drills in or near the disputed South China Sea and in northern Philippine provinces close to Taiwan, especially if they involve U.S. and allied forces that Beijing says aim to contain it and, consequently, threaten regional stability and peace.
"We are ready,'' U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn told a news conference when asked if U.S. and Philippine forces have built up the capability to address any major act of aggression in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea after years of joint combat exercises.
''Our combined strength … possesses a degree of lethality for a force that possesses an indomitable warrior ethos and spirit,'' Glynn said in a speech in the opening ceremony of the annual combat-readiness exercises. ''It's all dedicated to one purpose, to ensure the defense of the Philippines and to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.''
"All of us want to resolve any regional conflict peacefully but should deterrence fail, we need to be prepared,'' said Glynn, who previously helped lead special operations forces against the Islamic State and served in Fallujah, Iraq.
Philippine army Maj. Gen. Francisco Lorenzo said the excercises during Balikatan, meaning shoulder to shoulder in Tagalog, are not aimed at any particular country.
"It's joint training with the U.S. forces to increase our capability in securing our territory and, of course, it will increase our capabilities and our preparedness and responsiveness to any eventuality,'' Lorenzo said.