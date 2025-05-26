US futures jump while Asian shares slip after Trump delays tariffs on the EU

HONG KONG — U.S. futures jumped Monday and Asian shares mostly fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay a threatened 50% tariff on goods from the European Union to July 9 from June 1.
Trump announced the decision after a call Sunday with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who said she ''wants to get down to serious negotiations,'' according to the U.S. president's retelling.
Last week, Trump said on social media that trade talks with the European Union ''were going nowhere'' and that ''straight 50%'' tariffs could go into effect on June 1.
The future for the S&P 500 gained 1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8%.
In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7% to 37,427.48 while the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1.2% to 2,622.07.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1% to 23,370.94 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3,338.42.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,360.70.
Other regional markets were mostly lower.