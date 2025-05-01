US funds supported Nepal's growing LGBTQ+ community. Now that money is gone

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The metal gates are padlocked now at the Parichaya Samaj center that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and supports the queer community in Nepal. A sign at the entry says they are unable to help anymore. The staff and volunteers are gone.
Ever since U.S. President Donald Trump's administration began dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, which was responsible for humanitarian aid, most of the help centers for Nepal's LGBTQ+ community have been closed due to lack of funds. Thousands of people have been left without support.
It is an unprecedented setback to the Himalayan nation's growing queer community, which has made significant progress in recent years.
''It is a big crisis,″ said Sunil Babu Pant, an openly gay former parliamentarian and a leading LGBTQ+ campaigner. ''When the community needs counselling or support, it is absent. People are going back to the closet again."
In the past few years, Nepal's LGBTQ+ community made rapid advancements in securing their rights. The nation became one of the first in Asia to allow same sex-sex marriage. The constitution adopted in 2015 explicitly stated there can be no discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
The U.S. was among the biggest donors for the LGBTQ+ rights campaign.
Over the years, USAID and others stepped in and partnered with help centers to support initiatives like HIV prevention and care and safe-sex counselling. The U.S. funds were vital for running the centers and clinics that helped with distributing free condoms, screenings and follow-up treatment for people with HIV. Now the USAID office in Nepal is closed.
With most of that funding gone, those gains are at risk.