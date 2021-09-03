LONDON — United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer.
The 33-year-old forward signed for Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Friday, having played at Manchester United last season.
Heath has played 177 times for the U.S. team, winning the World Cup twice. She returned from a long injury absence to play at the Tokyo Olympics, where she helped the Americans win a bronze medal.
"Tobin's record speaks for itself," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. "She's an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad."
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
US forward Tobin Heath staying in English soccer at Arsenal
United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer.
Colleges
MSU Mankato rallies from late deficit to win; UMD crushes Upper Iowa
It was the 36th consecutive NSIC victory for the Mavericks, ranked No. 2 in the Division II preseason poll.
Gophers
Gophers collapse under Ohio State's big plays in 45-31 loss; Ibrahim injured
Ohio State scored on plays of 71, 56, 70 and 61 yards and also on a strip sack of U quarterback Tanner Morgan. Making matters worse for Minnesota, Mohamed Ibrahim left the game in a walking boot.
Sports
FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary
After England players faced racial abuse in Hungary, FIFA said Friday it will take "adequate actions" once it has investigated the incidents.
Outdoors
Back to the wilderness: BWCA reopens after rare closure
With the region's drought expected to last until snowfall, forest officials urge caution in return.