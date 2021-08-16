Carli Lloyd made it official Monday and announced her retirement from soccer.

The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career.

Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the U.S team's 4-3 victory over Australia in the bronze medal game in Japan.

Lloyd was the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.

She has appeared in 312 matches for the national team, second on the all-time list, and has scored 128 goals.

Lloyd is probably best known for her three goals, all in the space of 16 minutes, to lead the United States to a 5-2 victory over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final.

She plans to play for the national team in a series of as-yet unannounced matches this fall, as well as finish out the season with her professional team, Gotham FC.

