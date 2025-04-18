US Forest Service issues notice on contested land transfer for a major copper mine in Arizona

The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday provided notice that it will publish a final environmental review and draft decision on a transfer of land that would clear the way for a massive copper mining project in Arizona that has been fiercely contested by Native Americans who consider the area sacred.
The federal agency was under court order to provide two months' notice before reissuing the documents related to the transfer of the Tonto National Forest land — known as Oak Flat — to Resolution Copper.
Still pending is an appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court that was filed by a group known as Apache Stronghold, which represents the interests of certain members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
''This makes the stakes crystal clear: if the court doesn't act now, Oak Flat could be transferred and destroyed before justice can be served,'' said Luke Goodrich, an attorney representing the group.
Apache Stronghold sued the U.S. government in 2021 under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to protect the place tribal members call Chi'chil Bildagoteel, an area dotted with ancient oak groves and traditional plants the Apaches consider essential to their religion.
That same year an environmental impact survey for the project had been pulled back while the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Biden administration consulted for months with tribes and others about their concerns.
In 2024, an appeals court panel refused to block the crucial land transfer for the mine. That prompted Apache Stronghold to file a petition with the Supreme Court.
Attorneys for the federal government noted in Thursday's filing that if the petition is still pending or has been granted within the 60-day period following the notice, they may reevaluate how to proceed.