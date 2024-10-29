US forest managers finalize land exchange with Native American tribe in Arizona

The Yavapai-Apache Nation is made up of two distinct groups of people — the Wipuhk'a'bah and the Dil'zhe'e. Their homelands spanned more than 16,000 square miles (41,440 square kilometers) of what is now central Arizona. After the discovery of gold in the 1860s near Prescott, the federal government carved out only a fraction to establish a reservation. The inhabitants eventually were forced from the land, and it wasn't until the early 1900s that they were able to resettle a tiny portion of the area.