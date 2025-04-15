US flies long-range bomber for drill with South Korea, as the North marks a key state anniversary

Last Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong — Kim's sister and a senior official — derided the U.S. and its Asian allies over what she called their ''daydream'' of denuclearizing the North, insisting that the country will never give up its nuclear weapons program. Her statement came as a response to a recent meeting among the top diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan where they reaffirmed their commitment to push for the North's denuclearization.