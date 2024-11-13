Nation

US federal worker charged in classified documents leak about Israel's earlier plans to strike Iran

A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel's earlier plans to attack Iran, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

By ERIC TUCKER

The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 1:29PM

WASHINGTON — A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel's earlier plans to attack Iran, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was to due to make his first court appearance in Guam.

It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer or which federal agency employed him.

The New York Times was first to report his arrest.

about the writer

about the writer

ERIC TUCKER

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

US inflation rose slightly last month after 2 years of steady cooling but remained low

Inflation in the United States ticked up in October, driven by costlier rents, used cars and air fares, a sign that price increases might be leveling off after having slowed in September to their lowest pace since 2021.

Nation

The Latest: Trump returns to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers

Nation

US federal worker charged in classified documents leak about Israel's earlier plans to strike Iran