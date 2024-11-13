WASHINGTON — A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel's earlier plans to attack Iran, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
US federal worker charged in classified documents leak about Israel's earlier plans to strike Iran
The Associated Press
By ERIC TUCKER
November 13, 2024 at 1:29PM
The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was to due to make his first court appearance in Guam.
It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer or which federal agency employed him.
The New York Times was first to report his arrest.
