US faith leaders opposed to ICE raids counsel nonviolent resistance and lead by example

When the Rev. Edward Anderson rallied in Los Angeles this week against the Trump administration's intensifying immigration crackdown, he positioned himself between law enforcement and his fellow protesters, serving as a human buffer.
Anderson, who leads McCarty Memorial Christian Church in the city's West Adams Terrace neighborhood, believes he was upholding his moral duty to stand against injustice, but in a nonviolent manner that his faith demands.
''It is imperative that people of faith speak out because silence in the face of injustice is complicity,'' he said.
Some U.S. religious leaders are taking a stand about President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, including ones citing Scripture to explain their support for his policies and others citing it to explain their resistance. For many of those condemning how federal agents are rounding up and deporting people who are in the country illegally, though, nonviolent resistance is the best — and only — way to effect positive change.
State and local leaders have accused Trump of inflaming tensions and raising the risk of violence by deploying National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles in response to the protests, which have been daily since last week. Although most have been peaceful, some have resulted in clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
Elected officials, including LA Mayor Karen Bass, have called on protesters to remain peaceful, saying violence will only inflame the situation.
It's a message religious leaders can get behind.
''The moral message is clear: we do not accept the world as it is. We respond to cruelty with courage, to hatred with love,'' Rabbi Sharon Brous said this week at an interfaith vigil in Los Angeles, where the mayor imposed a downtown curfew.