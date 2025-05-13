US envoy says the Trump administration insists NATO allies raise defense investment to 5%

BRUSSELS — The Trump administration wants to hear this week how NATO's European member countries and Canada plan to boost defense investment to 5% of gross domestic product, new U.S. envoy Matthew Whitaker said Tuesday.
In 2023, as Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine entered its second year, NATO leaders agreed to spend at least 2% of GDP on national defense budgets. So far, 22 of the 32 member countries have done so.
The leaders will set a new goal at a summit in The Hague on June 25. President Donald Trump insists that U.S. allies should commit to spending at least 5%, but that would require investment at an unprecedented scale.
Trump has cast doubt over whether the U.S. would defend allies that spend too little.
Briefing reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador Matthew Whitaker insisted that ''5% is our number. We're asking our allies to invest in their defense like they mean it.''
''Make no mistake, this ministerial is going to be different,'' Whitaker said, adding that ''5% is not just a number, it is a necessity for our security. The alliance is facing significant threats.''
He did not outline those threats.
NATO leaders insisted at a summit last year that ''Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to Allies' security,'' but some countries have grown uneasy about Trump's links to President Vladimir Putin.