U.S. envoy receives the Lebanese government's response to Hezbollah disarmament proposal

BEIRUT — A U.S. envoy said Monday he was satisfied with the Lebanese government's response to a proposal to disarm the militant Hezbollah group, adding that Washington is ready to help the small crisis-hit nation emerge from its long-running political and economic crisis.
The U.S. envoy to Lebanon, Tom Barrack, spoke to journalists after meeting President Joseph Aoun, saying he will study the government's seven-page response. Barrack said the American and Lebanese sides are committed ''to get a resolution.''
''What the government gave us was something spectacular in a very short period of time and a very complicated manner,'' Barrack said during his 20-minute news conference at the presidential palace southeast of Beirut.
His meetings in Lebanon came amid fears that Hezbollah's refusal to immediately disarm would renew war between Israel after a shaky ceasefire agreement went into effect in November.
Last month, Barrack gave Lebanese officials a proposal that aims to disarm Hezbollah and move on with some economic reforms to try get Lebanon out of its nearly 6-year economic crisis, the worst in its modern history. The economic meltdown is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon's political class.
Barrack said Lebanon should change in the same way as Syria has following the fall in December of Syrian President Bashar Assad,who was replaced by a new leadership that is moving ahead with major economic reforms.
Barrack said President Donald Trump and the U.S. are ready to help Lebanon change and ''if you don't want change, it's no problem." The rest of the region is moving at high speed," he said.
Hezbollah's weapons have been one of the principal sticking points since Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, ending an 18-year occupation. The two sides fought a destructive war in 2006 that ended in a draw.