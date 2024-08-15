WAYNESBORO, Ga. — In a story published Jun. 2, 2024, about the completion of the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia, The Associated Press incorrectly stated the amount of cost overruns on the two reactors. It was almost $17 billion, not $11 billion.
Business
Correction: Nuclear Plant-Georgia story
In a story published Jun. 2, 2024, about the completion of the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia, The Associated Press incorrectly stated the amount of cost overruns on the two reactors. It was almost $17 billion, not $11 billion.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 15, 2024 at 5:39PM
More from Business
See More
Business
In Wyoming, Bill Gates moves ahead with nuclear project aimed at revolutionizing power generation
Bill Gates and his energy company are starting construction at their Wyoming site for a next-generation nuclear power plant he believes will ''revolutionize'' how power is generated.