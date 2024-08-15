Business

Correction: Nuclear Plant-Georgia story

In a story published Jun. 2, 2024, about the completion of the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia, The Associated Press incorrectly stated the amount of cost overruns on the two reactors. It was almost $17 billion, not $11 billion.

By Associated Press

August 15, 2024 at 5:39PM

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — In a story published Jun. 2, 2024, about the completion of the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia, The Associated Press incorrectly stated the amount of cost overruns on the two reactors. It was almost $17 billion, not $11 billion.

