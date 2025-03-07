US employers add a solid 151,000 jobs last month though unemployment up to 4.1%

Revive, which currently has 34 full-time employees, plans to add a total of another 10 to 20 workers in Columbus, Ohio and Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the next few months, Gillespie said. Revive has found a way to destroy a toxic chemical called PFAS that is found in everyday items like nonstick cookware, waterproof weather jackets and cell phones and can end up in landfills, drinking water, and industrial waste water.