US to give antipersonnel mines to Ukraine to help slow the Russian advance

Biden administration officials say they are determined to help Ukraine as much as possible before he leaves office, and they announced Wednesday that the U.S. intends to cancel half of the debt — some $4.6 billion — Ukraine owes to the country. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said U.S. lawmakers were informed of the move this week, and that he doesn't expect them to pass a resolution of disapproval to try to stop the loan forgiveness because of the bipartisan support for Ukraine in the current Congress.