Nation

US--Election 2024-SD-U.S. House-1, CORRECTIVE

In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 1:18AM

In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Stock market today: World shares gain after Trump's victory as focus turns to the Fed

Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Thursday after U.S. stocks stormed to records as investors wagered on what Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean for the economy and the world.

Nation

Wild winds fuel Southern California wildfire that has forced thousands to evacuate

Nation

Middle East latest: Large airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs as Israel expands northern Gaza operations