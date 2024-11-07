In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
US--Election 2024-SD-U.S. House-1, CORRECTIVE
In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 1:18AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Thursday after U.S. stocks stormed to records as investors wagered on what Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean for the economy and the world.