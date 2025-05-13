US egg prices fall for the first time in months but remain near record highs

U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady following a report that showed inflation unexpectedly slowed across the country last month. The S&P 500 was little changed early Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. It's a cooldown following Monday's big leap triggered by a 90-day pause announced in the trade war between the United States and China. Treasury yields also held relatively steady after the U.S. government report showed a slowdown in inflation from March. Economists and analysts say inflation may still run higher in coming months because of President Donald Trump's tariffs.