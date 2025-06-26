WASHINGTON — US economy shrank 0.5% in first quarter on import surge ahead of tariffs, a downgrade of earlier estimates.
US economy shrank 0.5% in first quarter on import surge ahead of tariffs, a downgrade of earlier estimates
US economy shrank 0.5% in first quarter on import surge ahead of tariffs, a downgrade of earlier estimates.
The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 12:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain low.